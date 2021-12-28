Xion Finance Price Reaches $0.0480 on Exchanges (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $467,431.88 and approximately $6,628.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,736,364 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

