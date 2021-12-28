Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 296,078 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.48.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.
About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.
