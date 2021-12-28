XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Down 1.4% This Week

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $205,805.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

