Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

