yAxis Market Cap Reaches $800,725.95 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One yAxis coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. yAxis has a total market cap of $800,725.95 and $83,677.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yAxis has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.76 or 0.07942253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.87 or 0.99764301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00052263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008085 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars.

