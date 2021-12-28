Yellow Road Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,929.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $23,929.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00059106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.01 or 0.07927526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,749.61 or 0.99877265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,575,836 coins and its circulating supply is 2,984,281 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

