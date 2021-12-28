YFFII Finance Price Down 36.3% Over Last Week (YFFII)

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. YFFII Finance has a market capitalization of $3,665.15 and approximately $96,096.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007127 BTC.

YFFII Finance Profile

YFFII Finance (CRYPTO:YFFII) is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000 coins. YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFFII Finance’s official website is yffii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

