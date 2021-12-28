YFValue (YFV) Trading Down 29% This Week

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar. One YFValue coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YFValue alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00043924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007029 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.