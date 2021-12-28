Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $380,786.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $380,786.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 42.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.52 or 0.07934078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,772.94 or 1.00048044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00052350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

