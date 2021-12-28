yieldwatch (WATCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. yieldwatch has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $59,545.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.26 or 0.07908599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,615.65 or 1.00249210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,424,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

