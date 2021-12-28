Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Young Boys Fan Token has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002024 BTC on popular exchanges. Young Boys Fan Token has a market capitalization of $968,911.30 and $97,086.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058889 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.28 or 0.07959191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00076030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,789.82 or 0.99958062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052487 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

