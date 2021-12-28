Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

YUMC stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

