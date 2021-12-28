Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 122,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 454,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 million, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yunji by 1,030.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 252,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yunji by 37,441.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 214,163 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yunji by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 223,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yunji by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yunji by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

