Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 122,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 454,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 million, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.69.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter.
Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)
Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
