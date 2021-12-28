Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is $7.60. AnaptysBio posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%.

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.93 and a beta of 0.14. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,586 shares of company stock worth $3,642,855. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 640.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 137,996 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at $1,529,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.