Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.40 Million

Brokerages predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will post $99.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.36 million and the highest is $100.43 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full year sales of $354.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.97 million to $355.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $423.70 million, with estimates ranging from $410.65 million to $436.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,044,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. FG New America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

