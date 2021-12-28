Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FORG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

FORG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.05. 8,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $353,898.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

