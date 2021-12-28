Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.41). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

Several research firms recently commented on FRLN. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,225,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $18.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

