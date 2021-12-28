Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million.

GAMB stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 131,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

