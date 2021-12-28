Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.58 Million

Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will report $64.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $61.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $256.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $257.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $330.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.74 million to $336.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 35.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $892,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 37.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,000 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

