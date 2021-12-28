Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.70). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.18. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,933,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.