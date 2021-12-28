Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.70). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.18. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,933,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

