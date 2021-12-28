Zacks: Analysts Expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will announce sales of $119.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.72 million and the lowest is $118.01 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $403.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $405.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $599.55 million, with estimates ranging from $519.59 million to $650.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.99 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CareMax by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CareMax in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.70. CareMax has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

