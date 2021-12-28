Zacks: Analysts Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Announce -$0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to report ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.73). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPI shares. Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

