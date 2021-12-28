Zacks: Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Clipper Realty reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CLPR. Raymond James cut shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE CLPR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 35,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,349. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $157.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

