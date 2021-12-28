Zacks: Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $999.80 million to $1.05 billion. Generac posted sales of $761.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.43.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $352.08 on Tuesday. Generac has a 1 year low of $219.47 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.81 and its 200 day moving average is $419.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

