Zacks: Analysts Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Hostess Brands posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 417,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

