Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will post sales of $26.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.64 million and the lowest is $19.31 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $16.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $71.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.18 million to $78.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $173.80 million, with estimates ranging from $144.21 million to $192.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.44. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 233,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

