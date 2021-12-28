Zacks: Analysts Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.36 Million

Analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to report $388.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $416.31 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $248.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $79,688.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 524,917 shares of company stock valued at $21,651,494. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 32,486 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,664,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

