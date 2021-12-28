Zacks: Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). OrganiGram posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OrganiGram.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter worth $1,193,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 391.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 421,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 404,148 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGI opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $581.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.20.

