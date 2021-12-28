Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

NASDAQ:DH traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. 5,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,009. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.86. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $4,295,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $64,246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $5,396,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

