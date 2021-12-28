Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.17 Million

Analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to post sales of $161.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.60 million. North American Construction Group posted sales of $104.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $557.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $646.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $649.68 million, with estimates ranging from $595.20 million to $778.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

NOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Shares of NOA opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $440.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

