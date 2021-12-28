Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will post $18.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.22 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $9.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $57.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

