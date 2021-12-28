Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to post sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $410,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $1.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 714,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $761.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

