Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report $13.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.72 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $11.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $50.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.32 billion to $50.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.56 billion to $58.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.30.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $206.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.96. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $175.11 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.