Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.39. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,399,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 126,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.54. 203,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

