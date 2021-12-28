Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.39. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,399,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 126,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
ORA stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.54. 203,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.
