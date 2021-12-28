Zacks: Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.54 Million

Brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to post $179.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.58 million and the lowest is $178.50 million. StarTek reported sales of $174.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $704.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $704.38 million to $705.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $714.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $720.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

SRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

SRT stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. StarTek has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in StarTek by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in StarTek by 141.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 95,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in StarTek by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.