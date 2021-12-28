Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $2.15 on Major Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Zano has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00004473 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $23.53 million and $376,794.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,168.56 or 1.00437052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00056005 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00283801 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.18 or 0.00440326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00152387 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010890 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,996,356 coins and its circulating supply is 10,966,856 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

