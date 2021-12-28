ZCore Trading 24.2% Lower This Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $135,696.84 and approximately $2.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Xaya (CHI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 1,475,784,034.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,787,068 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.