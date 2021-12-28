Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 7,042 shares.The stock last traded at $21.91 and had previously closed at $21.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 82.62% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

