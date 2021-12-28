Zealium Hits Market Cap of $19,388.55 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $19,388.55 and $11.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003881 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00031541 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

