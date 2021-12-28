Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $732,259.45 and $5,750.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.52 or 0.07950583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00075788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,628.60 or 0.99847990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052032 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,113,880,118 coins and its circulating supply is 868,358,790 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

