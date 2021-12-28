Zel (ZEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

