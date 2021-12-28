Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter worth $119,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.13.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $338,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,584. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Cowen lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

