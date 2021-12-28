ZEON Price Tops $0.0022 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, ZEON has traded 225.9% higher against the US dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $67.07 million and $280,220.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00043925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007088 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.