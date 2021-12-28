Zero 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,005.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $11,005.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00312621 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00132658 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00087848 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003403 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,882,310 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.