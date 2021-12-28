Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $250,859.98 and approximately $340.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

