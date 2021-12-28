Zilliqa (ZIL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $144.13 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0770 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $938.84 million and approximately $144.13 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.90 or 0.00395147 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00011048 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000921 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.40 or 0.01310345 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,484,659,740 coins and its circulating supply is 12,193,192,587 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

