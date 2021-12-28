Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZION. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

