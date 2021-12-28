Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $10,028,929. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $246.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.19. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $246.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

