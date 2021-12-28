ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and $173,059.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.88 or 0.07908998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,835.91 or 0.99906534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052358 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 89,014,615 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.