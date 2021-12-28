ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.15

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.15 and traded as low as $2.68. ZTE shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 368 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.